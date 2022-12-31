Didn't we say bling is in vogue? Almost all our B-town beauties are busy flaunting this new trend in different designs and on various occasions. In fact, Nora Fatehi loves the idea of bling so much that she prefers picking them for almost every important appearance. One such outfit from her wardrobe was the pretty Atelier Zuhra design. The Saki Saki girl looked ravishing in her mirror work outfit and needless to say, her glittery pink mini bag was like a cherry on the cake. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Malaika Arora, Whose Tangerine Pantsuit Will You Pick?

However, Nora isn't the only name that's going gaga over this Atelier Zuhra design. Previously, we had beauties like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt singing its glory. The recent addition, however, is Cirkus girl Pooja Hegde. While Fatehi picked it in a shade of red with a high collar, Pooja stuck to a neutral white and with a halter neckline. She further kept her look simple with a simple hairdo and minimal makeup, unlike Nora who preferred making it a bit more dramatic. Fashion Faceoff: Jasmin Bhasin or Mouni Roy, Who Nailed this Black Masaba Gupta Saree Better?

Pooja Hegde v/s Nora Fatehi

Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, while we are having a tough time picking a winner between these ladies, who do you think won this fashion race? Was it Pooja Hegde or Nora Fatehi? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Nora Fatehi or Pooja Hegde, Whose Nailed This Blingy Outfit? Nora Fatehi Pooja Hegde

