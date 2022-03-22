Saki Saki girl, Nora Fatehi has made quite a name for herself in Bollywood in a short span of time. After starring in the remix version of Dilbar from John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate, Nora became an overnight sensation and today, she's busy ruling different charts while dropping some major style bombs on us. With the help of her stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, Nora has managed to put together different looks that are equal parts chic and charming. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Shimmery Blue Dress By Naeem Khan.

Recently, the Kusu Kusu girl took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her newest fashion avatar. Thanks to Alia Bhatt, we all know floral prints are back in rage and Nora's the newest celebrity to join this trend. The pretty lady picked a stunning, off-shoulder floral printed maxi dress from the house of Marchesa for her new fashion outing. The outfit had a long train attached to it and Nora accessorised it with white pumps. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Nora Fatehi, Whose Version of Alex Perry Dress Gets Your Vote?

Nora Fatehi in Marchesa

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking to the rest of her styling, she kept it simple with no major jewellery but just a pair of delicate earrings. With highlighted cheeks, nude lips, light eye makeup, well-defined brows and curled eyelashes, she completed her look further. Besides welcoming the spring season with her hot avatar for the day, Nora is also making the most of the season by carefully picking pieces that are summer and season friendly. The lady has never disappointed us on the fashion front and here's hoping that nothing changes in future as well.

