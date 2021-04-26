Well, this is a rather peculiar fashion face that we are witnessing today. While the outfit isn't the same, the design is very similar. And the only thing that varies is probably its colour palette and the length of the dress of course. Recently Nora Fatehi stepped out wearing a charming orange dress from the house of Alex Perry and the design was striking and it instantly reminded us of Deepika Padukone from one of her appearance in 2019. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Sonam Kapoor - Who Looked More Stunning in her Black Corset Dress?

Deepika wore this black one-off shoulder black gown for the Star Screen Awards in 2019. She was then flaunting her new hairdo and her outfit perfectly complemented her attire for the night. She kept the rest of the styling very simple but pairing it with diamond danglers and few rings to go with. With extremely nude makeup and smoky eyes to go with, she looked radiant in her #ootn.

Deepika Padukone v/s Nora Fatehi

Deepika Padukone - Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now back to the present when Bollywood's new favourite, Nora Fatehi strutted in style in her orange Alex Perry dress. It was also a one-off shoulder dress with a long tail falling in from its left shoulder. While the colour palette was rather bright, it was perfect for the summer season. She paired her outfit with chunky earrings and white Christian Louboutin pumps. Her styling was very similar to DP's with no accessories but the hairdo was different. She opted for her hair tied in a wavy ponytail and that was a winner. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mira Rajput, Whose Royal Purple Lehenga Has Your Vote?

While we are personally admiring both their styles and outfit variations, whose version did you like more? Was it Deepika's full-length gown or Nora's midi dress? Let us know by tweeting your answers @latestly or by simply choosing the option from the box below.

Deepika or Nora - Whose Alex Perry Dress Did You Like More? Deepika Padukone Nora Fatehi

