Nora Fatehi is keeping herself occupied even amidst a lockdown. The Dilbar girl of Bollywood is shooting for Dance Deewane season 3 these days and you know what that means. More opportunities for us to ogle at her stunning appearances. After wooing our hearts with her terrific avatars in the past, Nora's back with another scintillating look and that totally deserves your attention. Ditching the otherwise subtle colour palettes, she picked a bright blue dress for the occasion and needless to say, nailed it to the hilt. Yo or Hell No? Janhvi Kapoor's Corset Top and Jeans By Lavish Alice for Roohi Promotions.

Nora's shimmery blue dress belonged to the house of Naeem Khan and it had his name written all over it. With his signature silhouette and use of shimmery fabric, it was evident that it was a brainchild of Khan and was just another beautiful creation made by him. The body-hugging, full sleeve gown accentuated Nora's svelte figure further and she certainly exuded all the glamour vibes through it. Yo or Hell No? Vaani Kapoor's Princess-like Outfit By Atelier Zuhra.

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A pair of dangler earrings, bright red lips, airbrushed cheeks and well-defined brows completed her look further. While we are certainly digging her look, what are your thoughts on it? Are you equally mesmerised or think it's too bright for your taste? Let us know by tweeting your answers @latestly or by simply choosing the option from the box below.

