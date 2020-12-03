Hina Khan's busy relishing her Maldives holiday these days and her pictures from the same are making us go green with envy. The Naagin actress is among the many celebs who have taken a trip to the exotic country in recent days, making the most popular tourist destination of recent times. Hina holidaying with her beau, Rocky Jaiswal and while we earlier glanced through her holiday album, her recent picture in a pink bikini deserves a special mention. Hina Khan Is Redefining Fusion and Edgy Fashion With Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pics).

Hina took to her social media account to pose in a rather sexy pink bikini. The picture is worth all your attention and for the ones admiring at her toned body, you should know her tough sessions in the gym should be credited for it. Hina's a water baby and loves exploring the beautiful beaches of different countries. While her Maldives holiday is filled with happy memories and beautiful clicks, we hope to see more of her pictures from the album in the coming days. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

Check Out her Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Besides Hina, we earlier had celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria, Neha Dhupia, Samantha Akkineni and others holidaying in the same country and their pictures from which went viral on the internet. If those pictures don't make you crave for a holiday then we don't know what will.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).