Nushrat Bharucha! She is pretty, petite and peppy from the word go. Having debuted way back in 2007, Nushrat courted recognition only with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise in 2011, 2015 and the 2019 sleeper hit, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. With classic cute looks, a toned frame and a warm smile, Nushrat delights! But her coy looks only belies an experimental demeanour on the fashion front. Having tried quite a few fashion stylists, Nushrat has amassed quite a few risque moments onto her repertoire. Nushrat took to the gram to share a seaside vibe. Captioning her pictures as 'Smell the sea and feel the sky, let your soul and spirits fly', Nushrat's gingham style with boots and minimal glam makes up for the perfect holiday statement that we all have been craving to in these quarantined times.

In a short span of time, Nushrat's experimental stints with fashion are all accompanied by a stern demeanour - accepting bouquets and brickbats with equal elan. Here's a closer look at her seaside style. When Nushrat Bharucha Turned Into a Modern Traditionalist, Non-Conformist Bride for the Wedding Affair Magazine!

Nushrat Bharucha - Gingham Chic

A red and white checkered summer dress with black boots, wavy hair and barely-there glam complete her look. Nushrat Bharucha Is an Ethnic Delight in Lime Yellow, Peachy Pink and Tassels!

Nushrat Bharucha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Nushrat will be seen in Chhalaang, an upcoming social black comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta starring alongside Rajkummar Rao scheduled for a release on 12 June 2020 worldwide. She will also be seen in Hurdang, a romantic love story set in the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

