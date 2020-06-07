Nushrat Bharucha Is an Ethnic Delight in Lime Yellow, Peachy Pink and Tassels!

Nushrat Bharucha in a sharara for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The petite actress is always such a stunner! Having debuted on the silver screen long back in 2006, Nushrat catapulted to fame only with Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). Classic cute looks, a warm smile coupled with striking features render this quintessential industry outsider a certified cynosure on all aspects. On the fashion front, Nushrat has crafted an arsenal that exemplifies her appetite for the risk and risque in equal measures. But occasionally she does dip her feet into traditional ethnic waters. Last week, Eid Al-Fitr festivities saw Nushrat take to flaunting a lime yellow sharara suit with a peachy pink dupatta and tassel earrings. Channelling a sublime avatar, Nushrat kept the vibe relevant and real.

The sharara and gharara, ethnic fashion staples and a common attire for Muslim women across the globe come in a plethora of brilliant options. Nushrat belongs to the rare breed of millennials whose sassy way of sprucing up the festive vibe with minimalism in tow always strikes a chord. While heavily embroidered ensembles may have their charm, experimenting with hues with statement jewellery, subtle glam in place, here's how Nushrat channelled the simpler the better vibe. Nushrat Bharucha Channels a Desi Glam to Exotic Charm, We Are HOOKED!

Nushrat Bharucha - Ethnic Chic

A deep lime-yellow sharara set with a peachy pink dupatta was teamed with blue, pink and yellow tassel earrings. Sleek centre-parted hair and nude glam completed her look. Nushrat Bharucha Birthday Special: A Little Chic, Sometimes Edgy but Mostly Risque, Her Risk Appetite for Fashion, One Ensemble After Another!

On the professional front, Nushrat will be seen in Chhalaang, an upcoming social black comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta starring alongside Rajkummar Rao scheduled for a release on 12 June 2020 worldwide. She will also be seen in Hurdang, a romantic love story set in the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.