When Nushrat Bharucha Turned Into a Modern Traditionalist, Non-Conformist Bride for the Wedding Affair Magazine!

Nushrat Bharucha for Weddign Affair Magazine Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She may have made her debut back in 2006 but it was only in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and in 2015 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 that got the audiences noticing this petite girl. Blessed with classic cute looks, a dainty frame and a warm smile, this quintessential outsider reportedly has never learnt acting or formally been trained at auditions. Armed with a natural flair and an engaging screen presence, Nushrat gave us ample glimpses of her strong screen presence and excels at emoting through her deep-set eyes and a silent demeanour. On the fashion front, Nushrat has delved into a style game that exemplifies her appetite for the risk and risque in equal measures. Cranking up the non-conformist stance, this time as the modern traditionalist bride for Wedding Affair magazine as their cover girl, Nushrat pulls off some unconventional ethnic lehengas in this sizzling photoshoot.

While one can not downplay the charm of traditionalism, it is the contemporary wave of unconventional cuts, styles and silhouettes that are making a big foray all whilst reinventing the old as a bold new! The photoshoot was styled by Sanjay Kumar with glam helmed by makeup artist Loveleeen Ramchandani and hairstylist Aliya Shaikh. Steal a look at the inside pictures of the dazzling bride in some stunning contemporary avatars. Nushrat Bharucha Channels a Desi Glam to Exotic Charm, We Are HOOKED!

A multi-hued embroidered black lehenga by Chamee and Palak was teamed with a dainty choker, subtle pink eyelids and nude lips with an accompanying textured wavy hairdo.

A black and two-toned neon lehenga with a necklace, subtle makeup and pseudo-wet pulled back hair. Nushrat Bharucha Serves Up an Ace Wearing This Flirty, Floral Dress; See Pics of ‘Dream Girl’ Actress in Her Latest Photoshoot.

A pink and red embroidered and embellished lehenga was teamed with a necklace, wet textured waves and subtle glam.

A Reeti Arneja tie and dye blue and white lehenga was teamed with earrings, subtle makeup and wet textured waves.

We love how Nushrat seems to have shed those coy reservations and looks ready to kill with a hotter and bolder avatar. On the professional front, Nushrat will be seen in Chhalaang, an upcoming social black comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta starring alongside Rajkummar Rao scheduled for a release on 12 June 2020 worldwide. She will also be seen in Hurdang, a romantic love story set in the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.