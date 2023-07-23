Selena Gomez ringed in her 31st birthday on July 22, 2023. The singer’s birthday bash was a star-studded event and the pics shared by her on Instagram are proof. Birthday girl Selena looked ravishing in a strapless red dress. From cutting the birthday cake to dancing out with the guests, check out the pics from the lavish event. Paris Hilton, Karol G, Sabrina Claudio, Benny Blanco and many others were seen at the party. Selena Gomez Hangs Out With Camila Cabello! Shares String of ‘Random Moments’ on Insta (View Pics).

Selena Gomez 31st Birthday Bash

