Hungama 2 actress Pranitha Subhash celebrates her birthday on October 17. The actress is already a popular name in the South film industry and she also marked her Bollywood debut with a Priyadarshan directorial. While she's yet to cast her magical spell on B-town, the ones who have seen her talent would vouch for its brilliance. She loves acting and the same comes across whenever she's performing. However, there's another crucial department that she excels in and it's none other than fashion of course. Pranitha Subhash, Nitin Raju Tie the Knot in a Private Ceremony, Actress Apologises to Their Loved Ones for Not Informing Them Beforehand (View Post).

Pranitha's sartorial sense is top-notch. We have seen her opt for some traditional and modern designs in the past and every time, the girl has nailed her appearances to the hilt. One look at her Instagram account and you are convinced that she does a fine job when it comes to her personal closet. With those stunning outfits and of course, the way she carries them with so much panache is a topic worth discussing. While you need to have an innate sense of fashion, it seems to come naturally to her. Don't believe us? Check out these stunning pictures below. Afghanistan Crisis: Pranitha Subhash Slams 'Enemies Within India' for Using the Term ‘Hindu Terror’ as a Defence to Whitewash Taliban’s Actions (Read Tweet).

All We Can Say is 'Kisiki Nazar Na Lage'

A Dreamy Saree Indeed!

Seeking Karwa Chauth Outfit Inspirations Already

Pretty in Pink

Red Hot!

Winter Fashion Done Right

Go Green!

Exuding all The Princessy Vibes!

Post marking her Bollywood debut with Hungama 2, Pranitha Subhash was next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India with Ajay Devgn. Though she had a very little role, we can expect her to come up with more announcements in the near future. Until then, here's wishing her a great and fabulous year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Pranitha Subhash!

