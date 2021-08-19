Multi-lingual actress Pranitha Subhash from Karnataka has taunted apologists in the backdrop of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan and her post has gone viral on social media. Pranitha, the popular South Indian actress of Bhuj, has stated that "apologists in India are using 'Hindu terror' as a defence to whitewash what's happening in Afghanistan. Attempts to legitimise the concept will remain a figment of their imagination. Beware, enemies are not present beyond our borders, they are around you too," she posted on her social media. Afghanistan Crisis: Prince Harry Issues Statement to Army Veterans Regarding Taliban Take Over of the Country.

Pranitha further said in another post that reports of young girls being raped and enslaved in Afghanistan by the Taliban are horrifying. "What was the use of ISAF's two-decades-long presence if they don't protect the most vulnerable? Our prayers are for the safety of the Afghan people," she added. Hema Malini Reminisces Shooting for Dharmatma in a ‘Peaceful’ Afghanistan Back in 1970s.

Check Out Pranitha Subhash's Tweet Below:

Apologists in India are using 'Hindu terror' as a defense to whitewash what's happening in Afghanistan. Attempts to legitimise the concept will remain a figment of their imagination. Beware, Bharat! Enemies are not just present beyond our borders, they're around you too. — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) August 18, 2021

The posts went viral and people have appreciated the boldness of the actress to comment on the sensitive issue. Pranitha involves herself in philanthropic as well as social activism.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).