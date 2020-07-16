Katy Perry is waiting to welcome her first child with Orlando Bloom. Meanwhile, the Dark Horse singer is busy enjoying her days, one outing at a time. While she's keeping herself occupied, Perry is also ensuring that she enjoys her maternity days and that also includes her beach visits. Katy's new pictures from her Malibu beach visit are now going viral on social media. The new mum to be is seen flaunting her baby bump in style while taking a dip in the sea.

Katy's magenta monokini is quite a relief to our eyes for bikinis are so done to death this summer. Katy's bright colour swimsuit and rather unconventional design scores high on our fashion-o-meter and we bet the colour will be a hot favourite in the coming months. Perry has also been vocal about her mood swings but that doesn't and shouldn't stop her from enjoying a session of beach therapy every now and then.

Check Out New Pictures of Katy Perry

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The singer is also gearing up to headline virtual EDM fest Tomorrowland Around the World on 25 and 26 July where she's expected to perform some of her greatest hits, along with new music from her upcoming album Smile. I’ve always wanted to be a part of the fun of Tomorrowland, and have been following the amazing innovation, technology, and invention that this festival has always been about for a long time,” Perry said in her statement to Deadline.

