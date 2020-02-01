Priyanka Chopra, the Glamazon in Animal Print Dior Dress Cooked Up a Storm in Miami!

Priyanka Chopra in Dior for Super Bowl event in Miami (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra is on a roll and how! While being nothing less than glamorous is a usual thing for her, she goes on to prove a point with fashion every time she steps out. Attaining a sartorial perfection is the working of an innately sartorial mind and doing so, to the hilt with her unmistakable sass, Priyanka is always a hoot! Taking the criticism of her fashion debacle at the Grammys 2020 in her stride, Priyanka zoomed off to Miami for a Super Bowl event. The undeniable Glamazon is in Miami cooking up a storm. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Priyanka Chopra learned to prepare truffle grilled cheese sandwiches at the Port de Stella event, sponsored by Stella Artois, at the Wharf Miami. She worked behind the counter with Frenchie author Gregory Marchand. She looked impeccable wearing an animal printed dress by Dior.

Priyanka Chopra aka PeeCee keeps us regaled with her shenanigans one after another. We are well versed with the absolute air of power and elegance that Priyanka carries about wherever she goes. Her distinct style play evokes a wow every time she steps out, spruced by the Hafid sisters' fashion stylist Mimi Cuttrell. With a beauty game to boot, Priyanka is always a delight and here's a closer look. Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Grammys 2020, a Torrid Love Affair With a Plunging Ivory Ralph & Russo Gown and Nick Jonas in Tow.

Priyanka Chopra - On The Prowl

It was a yellow and brown Dior animals printed dress featuring a deep V-notched neckline and balloon sleeves. A belt, strappy stilettos, layered necklace, sleek hair, black manicured nails upped her vibe. She completed the look with subtle makeup. Priyanka Chopra's Mother Stands By Her Grammys 2020 Dress, Says 'It's Her Body, She Can Do Whatever She Wants'

Priyanka Chopra in Dior for Super Bowl event in Miami (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She will be seen in the Netflix superhero film, We Are Heroes.