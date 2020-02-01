Priyanka Chopra's Mother Stands By Her Grammys 2020 Dress, Says 'It's Her Body, She Can Do Whatever She Wants'

Photo Credit: Twitter

Jonas brothers and their wives made a splash on the red carpet of Grammys 2020 recently. Priyanka Chopra's eye-popping ivory Ralph Russo gown made a lot of commotion with many calling it not apt for her body type. The plunging neckline which went all the way to her naval did catch many people's fancy and her post had several comments. While PC somewhat addressed the issue with a cryptic Instagram post, her mother Madhu Chopra has come out strongly in support of her daughter. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals How She Avoided a Wardrobe Malfunction in Her Grammys 2020 Ralph and Russo Gown

While speaking to media at an event, Chopra said she is glad that the controversy broke out. "I’m glad it (trolling) happened because I feel it made her stronger. She lives life on her terms. As long as she is not hurting anybody. It’s her body, she can do whatever she wants and she has a good one too." She came down heavily on trolls calling them people living a life without joy. "Trolls are anonymous people hiding behind their computers with no joy in their life. I feel like they get attention by saying bad things, they don’t mean to say bad things, but they get attention. I don’t give much heed to the troller."

Well, we wonder if Wendell Rodricks is reading this. We hope you got all your answers here. Even Parineeti Chopra agrees with Mrs. Chopra...do check out her comment below this video.