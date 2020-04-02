Priyanka Chopra's New Pictures from her Recent Photoshoot Are a Perfect Example of Modern Style Meeting Vintage Flair! 

Priyanka Chopra for Tatler Magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Priyanka Chopra is busy enjoying her quarantine life with Nick Jonas at their US residence, her pictures from Tatler magazine photoshoot are driving us crazy. The Quantico girl turned the cover girl for the magazine's newest issue and her pics define royalty. The pictures focus on dramatic silhouettes and how PeeCee infuses glamour into all at once. While the actress is not unfamiliar with the concept and some of her best photoshoots to date have all included a bit of a drama, this lot stands apart for taking references from the golden age of Hollywood. Pretty in Polka Dots! Sara Ali Kha, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Show You Why the Print is Always Trendy and Never a Fad.

Priyanka adds a dose of hotness in her Maison Valentino layered gown with a plunging neckline. The vintage vibes in her new set of pictures take us back in time when being OTT was more like a requirement than a choice. The era of 60s in Hollywood is touted as the most magical of all. When mystery and majestic were blended in together, the results were often alluring and the perfect example of it is right in front of your eyes. Priyanka is oozing old-school glamour in her new photoshoot that's delightfully soothing for our eyes. Trending on Tatler! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Packs a Fashionable Punch on the Mag’s May Issue and It’s Breathtaking (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra for Tatler Magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka's new pictures from Tatler photoshoot are like a fresh breath of air in these depressing times. While we struggle to cope up with quarantine for the duration that's still unknown, we are glad the girl is keeping our minds occupied. And yes, her pictures are driving us crazy but in a good way, we assure.