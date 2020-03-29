Pretty in Polka Dots! Sara Ali Kha, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Show You Why the Print is Always Trendy and Never a Fad

Polka Dots fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

My mum still likes to call it a 'Bobby print' courtesy Dimple Kapadia of course. Remember her white tie-up crop top from the movie? Well, it was like an ignition that set everyone's heart on fire. An obsession that was hard to fight and difficult to resist. The print is simple, non-fussy and often appropriate for semi-formal and casual outings. It is bound to find a place in every girl's closet simply because it's not so difficult to fall in love with a polka dot outfit. I personally adore the print for being so uncomplicated. All you need is a solid background and you start drawing circles on it in contrasting colour. That's it. Sorted. Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Priyanka Chopra and Others Show You Why Floral Fashion Is Always a Hot Trend in Summers (View Pics).

Polka dots are also silhouette friendly. Paint them on a skirt or a semi-formal shirt, hell even a saree - the final outcome would never be disappointing. And let's not categorise them as the easier print to play with. There's a lot of versatility that you can show when it comes to its sizes and motif placement. You can even pair with stripes and offer a mix of everything that's chic and oh-so-gorgeous. The print though missing in action for the past few years is finally making a comeback in 2020 and I have a couple of ideas that will help you slay in it. Have a look. Radhika Madan Is Rocking a Lot of Polka Dots With a Dash of Pink Pumps for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's chic off-shoulder polka dots dress is perfect for your Friday night parties. All you need is a pair of right heels and you'd be sorted.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's black polka dots midi dress is a must-have for your personal wardrobe. It would look amazing for a Sunday brunch outing or simply on days you go shopping with your girl pals.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya's matching polka dot separates is the outfit perfect for the millennials. Pair it with sneakers to give a rather sporty twist to it.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A saree as simple as this can look ravishing and it's not just Priyanka Chopra effect. Polka dots always look phenomenal, you just need to trust the print.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's loose-fitted maxi dress if for the ones who love wearing this silhouette - the ones who prefer comfort over anything else.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam K Ahuja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, you are a fan of oversized polka dots? The print here dominates the outfit and it's the only selling point actually.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Are Barbie makers looking in for new inspiration? Well, we have a suggestion. How about Kangana Ranaut?

Though the print is less popular in street-style fashion and even on the ramp, designers in the west have finally started exploring it further. And we'd love to see them exploit it to an extent that we all become obsessed with it forever. How about designing a ballroom gown with this print? Or say a piece that's meant for Lady Gaga - bold and loud at the same time? It's a personal dream to see this simple print come out of its comfort zone and be a part of something that's absurd, intrepid and totally OTT. Anyone listening?