Trending on Tatler! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Packs a Fashionable Punch on the Mag’s May Issue and It’s Breathtaking (View Pics)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Tatler IG)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent and also a true blue fashionista. Over the years, the girl's wardrobe has been serving inspiration to many out there. Right from making a mark at the Cannes Film Festival in a statement gown, serving extravaganza with the 'Mad Hatter' look on MET gala's red carpet to even been this chic lady on magazine covers, our desi babe loves to experiment. And while the world currently is in a lockdown state, we bumped into a series of pictures featuring PeeCee as the cover girl for Tatler magazine and boy she is slaying it and how. Priyanka Chopra's New Magazine Cover for Harper's Bazaar Singapore is Your Guide to Flaunting your Sexy Legs.

The magazine's Instagram account shared a few pics of Priyanka and they are fashionably fabulous. Elaborating on her looks, in the first one, we see Chopra looking bold in a structured dress with dramatic shoulders (Alta Moda look). Further, heer hair all tied up and little makeup makes the diva look powerful. Ahead, when you scroll, the next look sees the actress covered up in ruffles along with gloves flashing a larger-than-life vibe. And last but not the least, we see, the global icon wrapped in wintery wear and huge earrings. Must say, all the three pictures are shot extremely well and kudos to the stylist (Sophie Pera) here. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Every Bit of Gorgeous as the Diva Rules the Runway at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 (View Pics).

Scroll Through The Magazine Pics of Priyanka Chopra Below:

In the IG post, the magazine mentioned that Tatler had photographed PeeCee before the coronavirus pandemic for the mag's May issue. So, what is your take on Priyanka's latest look from the magazine? Is it, Yo or Hell No? We want to know your style review, tell us your thoughts in the comment section below. And well coming back to the Quantico babe, she's a stunner on the cover. Stay tuned!