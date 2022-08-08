While Manish Malhotra's sequinned sarees are definitely in vogue these days, nothing beats the charm of traditional Indian sarees. Now when we say traditional, we don't necessarily imply handloom sarees but are keener on focussing on the technique. A Chanderi saree for example or a classic Banarasi sarees have their own charm and nothing can beat the aura that they have around them. While ladies these days are more inclined towards wearing "designer" sarees, a term that's probably coined by a millennial, nothing will ever match the elegance that a typical traditional sarees brings along. Narali Purnima 2022 Date in Maharashtra: When Is Coconut Day (Narali Poornima) Festival? Know History and Significance of the Day.

Many B-town actresses including Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have been connoisseurs of saree! While DP usually nails it better than the rest, thanks to her tall and lean frame, others look equally delightful in a traditional six yards. From Anushka Sharma picking a Chanderi saree to Kangana Ranaut flaunting her love for Kanjeevaram, traditional weaves are here to stay and they enthral one and all. So this Raksha Bandhan, let's vow to pick one stunning but traditional piece from our personal wardrobe and revive its supremacy once again! Let us give you a few examples. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, Who Wore This White Pantsuit With Cape Better?

Alia Bhatt's Traditional Bandhani Saree

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor's Classic Paithani Saree

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma's Chanderi Saree

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's Kanjeevaram Saree

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's Benarasi Saree

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

