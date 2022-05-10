Alia Bhatt recently attended an event in Doha and well, her look for the night wasn't a copy but definitely looked inspired. Styled by ace stylist and Alia's favourite, Ami Patel, Alia's white pantsuit had a long cape at the sleeves attached to it and it certainly looked divine. However, Bhatt wasn't the only one who had nailed this gorgeous look. In fact, Bollywood's queen, Deepika Padukone had worn a very similar outfit, back in 2019. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Mouni Roy, Which 'Brahmastra' Actress Nailed Her Red Organza Saree Better?

Alia's newly-wed glow was very evident on her face. To complement her outfit, she further opted for blushed cheeks, coral glossy lips, curled eyelashes and pink shimmery eyelids. For her hairdo, she kept it simple in a messy ponytail. The RRR actress further chose an emerald necklace and some finger rings as accessories to match her pristine white outfit.

Alia Bhatt v/s Deepika Padukone

Alia Bhatt - Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, coming to Deepika, the Cocktail actress had worn a very similar white pantsuit with a cape by Alberta Ferretti for the unveiling of her Statue of Purpose at London’s Madame Tussauds in 2019. DP had further opted for highlighted cheeks, nude lips, well-defined brows and coffee-brown eyes to complement her outfit. She further added a messy bun and diamond danglers to complete her look. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani, Whose Purple Pantsuit Looks More Powerful?

Now, if you observe it closely, Alia's attire was strikingly similar to Deepika's but we don't know who won this fashion race eventually? Do you think Alia nailed it better than Deepika? Or did DP's tall frame justify it more accurately? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

