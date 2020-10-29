Rasika Dugal has proved her versatility, on-screen and off-screen! She is our #GirlCrush who is beautiful inside out, multifaceted and armed with an abundance of talent, this petite Delhi girl is also spontaneous chic. A career spanning 10 years saw her leap from the nascent digital domain to meatier roles in one-of-a-kind movies. She is all set to reprise her role of Beena Tripathi in Amazon Prime Original's Mirzapur 2 web-series that is slated for a release on 23rd October. Getting into the e-promotional pool of the #NewNormal, Rasika teamed up with fashion stylist duo of Pranay Jaitley and Shounak Amonkar of Who Wore What When. Giving the clean modern trend of multi-hued or candy-hued stripes a sassy spin through a Vedika M one shoulder longline dress, Rasika's finishing touches to the look included metallic heels and some fun chunky jewellery.

A thinking audience's delight, Rasika compliments her rich filmscape with a chicer fashion game featuring homegrown labels and designers. Here's a closer look at Rasika's interpretation of the infallible and classic wardrobe staple stripes. Rasika Dugal Aces the Subtle Balancing Act of Neutral Browns!

Rasika Dugal - Stripes Are Awesome

A hand brush painted one shoulder drape with uneven hemline in shades of yellow, peach, pink & grey by Vedika M worth Ra.13,500 was paired off with jewellery by Kainaat, metallic open sandals, open wavy hair and subtle makeup. Rasika Dugal Cannes Nostalgia: Ethno Cool and a Worthy Muse for Homegrown Labels, This Is How the Manto Actress Rolled in the French Riviera!

Rasika Dugal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Rasika was last seen in the comedy-drama, Lootcase alongside Kunal Khemu, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey in supporting roles. She will also be seen in Darbaan, a drama also featuring Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Flora Saini and Harsh Chhaya that follows the story of a master and his caretaker. She was also seen in A Suitable Boy, a drama miniseries written by Andrew Davies, adapted from the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth, directed by Mira Nair and starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, and Ram Kapoor.

