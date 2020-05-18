Rasika Dugal Cannes Nostalgia: Ethno Cool and a Worthy Muse for Homegrown Labels, This Is How the Manto Actress Rolled in the French Riviera!

Rasika Dugal Cannes 2018 Nostalgia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rasika Dugal! She conquered the web territory from its utter nascent stage to glory! From recent times, we all know her as Beena Tripathi from Amazon Prime's Original Series, Mirzapur and as Safia, the supportive wife of playwright and author Manto in Nandita Das' film. The critically acclaimed film, Manto was helmed at the 71st Cannes Film Festival in 2018. Making us prouder than ever, Rasika Dugal dabbled into a sartorial spell binding revelry in the French Riviera. She partnered up with the fashion stylist duo of Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley for her fashionable tidings. Rasika Dugal oozes raw versatility and exudes those unmissable vibes of having figured it all out, whether it's the unconventional roles that she essays with utmost conviction or raising the sartorial bar with every appearance. A stylist's delight, she can seamlessly flit from one stunning style to another but a salient feature is her subdued aplomb. A petite beauty, she has an innate understanding of cuts, silhouettes and hues that flatter her to the T and hence raking up a poignant arsenal was certainly her agenda for Cannes 2018.

In a career spanning 10 years, Rasika has dabbled into it all - films, theatre, short films, television and web series. As an actress who transitioned from web series to clinching meatier roles in one-of-a-kind movies, Rasika Dugal is the modern woman to reckon with. This mathematics graduate from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram college kept the fashion lovers and critics alike hooked as she represented some stunning Indian labels on the global platform. Here's how. Happy Birthday, Rasika Dugal! Here’s to Keeping Things Sartorial, Sophisticated and Always Chic, Cheers!

For the promotions of Manto, Rasika flaunted a voluminous chic Shantanu & Nikhil gown featuring a high neck and clasped at the waist with a belt. A statement ring from Karishma Joolry, smudged eyes and nude lips coupled with a low back hairdo completed her look.

Rasika Dugal Cannes 2018 Nostalgia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the world premiere of Manto at the Festival De Cannes 2018, Rasika dazzled in a Jade by Monica and Karishma ensemble - a champagne toned brocade lehenga with organza trail top. A low bun, fresh face makeup sealed the summery romance vibe.

Rasika Dugal Cannes 2018 Nostalgia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yet another appearance saw Rasika stun in a Jade by Monica and Karishma midnight blue bodysuit with lehenga. While the bodysuit featured resham work and lace detailing in floral and honeycomb patterns, the lehenga featured textured Chanderi with organza detailing in chevron print. A slick hairdo, gold smokey eyes, nude lips allowed her ensemble to take centre-stage.

Rasika Dugal Cannes 2018 Nostalgia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Basking in the Riviera sunlight, Rasika took to colour blocking finery with a Sameer Madan ensemble with a delicate belt. Monochrome heels, pulled back hair and subtle glam completed her look.

Rasika Dugal Cannes 2018 Nostalgia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Etching a fine debut at the Mecca of arts, cinema and fashion, Rasika enchanted with her realistic, relevant and resplendent fashion melange.