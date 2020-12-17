Riteish Deshmukh! The chocolate boy who debuted with the 2003 romance, Tujhe Meri Kasam opposite his dimpled wife Genelia D'Souza and followed it up with a slew of comic roles, also switching gears on to negative roles with Ek Villain and Marjaavan. Also an architect, producer and entrepreneur, Riteish also ventured into Marathi cinema with the action film Lai Bhaari (2014). On the fashion front, Riteish, the dapper daddy to two boys, Riaan and Rahyl channels a contemporary and relevant arsenal. Additionally, Riteish goes on to add dandyism to his burgeoning repertoire that's replete with quirky hued and well-defined classics. Well, he just doesn't stop here. He goes on to notch up the ante with beard, hairstyles and a strong accessory game. His fashion stylist Karishma Gulati has grasped this thriving vibe of innate dandyism to the hilt. Riteish turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of his brilliant style moments from recent times.

As an epitome of the modern man whose goal isn't to merely get dressed for every appearance but embrace fashion as a form of self-expression and a worthy extension of self, Riteish shows a perfect understanding of finer nuances like clever stitching, complimenting colours, or a standout vibe that elevates an outfit to another level. Here's a closer look. Diwali 2020: Riteish Deshmukh Upcycles Mother's Old Saree into Kurta for Kids and It Looks So Fashionable.

A neon graphic printed tee was teamed with a striped co-ord set, neon kicks by Benetton. Spiffed up hair and a strong beard game completed his look.

Making the blues look fresher, Riteish amped up his basic white tee with a suit by Anuj Madan with kicks by Benetton. Signature vanity of a beard and spiffed up hair completed his look.

Riteish sported a graphic colour pop jumper from label Mash by Malavika with white denim, yellow kicks by Benetton. Signature glam accompanied.

For a special episode of Kon Banega Crorepati, Riteish oozed timeless charm in a Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala with a contrasting pocket square. Brown shoes, salt and peppered glam completed his look.

Promoting Baaghi 3, Riteish sported a Love Gen sweatshirt with cargo pants and high tops by Melissa. Quirky shades, blond glam completed his look.

For The Kapil Sharma show, Riteish sported a Paresh Lamba Signatures suit with a Superdry tee, colour-blocked kicks, spiffed up hair and sunnies completed his look.

A white shirt by Genes Lecoanet Hemantwas teamed up with a pink suit by Tenassi. The look was completed with white kicks and spiffed up hair. Riteish Deshmukh Posts Video Showing Off Singing Talent of His Son Rahyl.

As immaculate in appearance he is, Riteish goes on to add a generous dose off eccentricity that's become his signature style now. Here's wishing Riteish a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

