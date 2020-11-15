It's the morning after Diwali. Or as we like to call it judging everyone's Diwali posts on social media day. Well, let us start the day on a good note and talk about Riteish Deshmukh's awesome post. The actor took to his social media to share a video where he's wearing a beautiful aqua blue kurta, colour coordinating with his two sons. The video also showed us that the kurtas were upcycled from his mother Vaishali Deshmukh's old blue saree. Now, these are the kind of ideas that make you think why didn't you think of it before. Diwali 2020: Janhvi Kapoor and Sister Khushi's Ethnic Outfits Scream Desi Glamour (View Pics).

This is a very creative idea, where the end product not only looks fashionable but also holds a sentimental value. We are sure your mother would also be more than happy to lend you a saree to make an outfit. Diwali 2020: Alia Bhatt's Ethnic Outfit Is a Breeze of Pink, In Sync With The Spirit of the Festival (View Pics).

Check Out Riteish's Video Here:

In the post, Riteish gives the video credits to his wife, 'baiko', Genelia D'Souza.

Interestingly, on the work front, Genelia's film, It's My Life, is all set for a digital release. If you have no idea as to when did the actress shoot for the film, well, you are not the only one. It's My Life is an old unreleased film that just happened to find a medium to release now. The movie, also starring Harman Baweja, was supposed to release in 2014.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2020 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).