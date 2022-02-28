The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards have officially begun with stars arriving at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, for Sunday's ceremony. The SAG awards provide an opportunity for the year's top performers to be honoured by their peers, the ceremony gathers together stars from across film and television. SAG Awards 2022: Squid Game, Ted Lasso Win Big, Will Smith Takes Home Best Actor Trophy; Check Out the Complete List of Winners!

The Red carpet saw some of the greatest fashion flaunted by personalities such as Lady Gaga, Helen Mirren, Will Smith and Jessica Chastain, to name a few. The SAG honours the best performances from the past calendar year, selecting winners across 13 categories. On the film side, "House of Gucci" and "The Power of the Dog" lead this year's competition with three nominees apiece.

For television, "Succession" and "Ted Lasso" both earned five nominations, while "Mare of Easttown", "The Morning Show" and "Squid Game" each garnered four, reports variety.com. The SAG Awards also serve as a key bellwether of the year's Oscar race, providing an opportunity for both individual performers and productions to gain momentum in acting categories and best picture, respectively.

Of this year's best ensemble nominees at SAG, "Belfast", "CODA" and "Don't Look Up" are all nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. The guild has also selected Helen Mirren as this year's recipient of the SAG lifetime achievement award, which will be presented to her by actress Kate Winslet. Mirren has received 13 SAG nominations across her career, emerging victorious five times. SAG Awards 2022: CODA Star Troy Kotsur Becomes the First Deaf Actor to Win Individual Honour for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Lady Gaga

Vogue lists Lady Gaga as one of the best dressed stars at the 2022 #SAGAwards. “Lady Gaga’s refined Armani Privé was the right mix of past and present.” pic.twitter.com/f0YhWvVsUS — Lady Gaga Now 💓⚔️ (@ladygaganownet) February 28, 2022

Will Smith

Bow down. 👑 Will Smith has won outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for #KingRichard at the #SAGAwards. pic.twitter.com/9O7C2OZau4 — E! News (@enews) February 28, 2022

Jessica Chastain

SHE IS THE MOMENT! Jessica Chastain and her award for Best Actress at the press room during #SagAwards! pic.twitter.com/7G052YSwWW — Jessica Chastain Brasil (@jesschastainbr) February 28, 2022

The "Squid Game" cast reunited ahead of the evening's ceremony. All five are SAG-nominated under the series' nomination for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. The "White Lotus" star Alexandra Daddario stunned in a cream V-neck dress with a slit to the evening's ceremony. "The Morning Show" actress Julianna Margulies wore a fuchsia gown along with a matching black bag and shoulder straps.