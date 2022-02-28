The 28th annual SAG Awards 2022 were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on February 28. And as usual, the best in the TV and film space were honoured on the big night. While it was the world's fave Squid Game that led the TV pack with three big wins, Ted Lasso also secured secured major victories whereas Will Smith grabbed the best actor award. Check out the full list of winners below. SAG Awards 2022: CODA Star Troy Kotsur Becomes the First Deaf Actor to Win Individual Honour for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Television Awards Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage Michael Keaton, Dopesick WINNER Ewan McGregor, Halston Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha Margaret Qualley, Maid Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown WINNER Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Brian Cox, Succession Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Kieran Culkin, Succession Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game WINNER Jeremy Strong, Succession Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game WINNER Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale Sarah Snook, Succession Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso WINNER Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Elle Fanning, The Great Sandra Oh, The Chair Jean Smart, Hacks WINNER Juno Temple, Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series The Handmaid's Tale The Morning Show Squid Game Succession WINNER Yellowstone Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series The Great Hacks The Kominsky Method Only Murders in the Building Ted Lasso WINNER Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series Cobra Kai The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Loki Mare of Easttown Squid Game WINNER Motion Picture Awards Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom Will Smith, King Richard WINNER Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye WINNER Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter Lady Gaga, House of Gucci Jennifer Hudson, Respect Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza Troy Kotsur, CODA WINNER Jared Leto, House of Gucci Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Caitríona Balfe, Belfast Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley Ariana DeBose, West Side Story WINNER Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog Ruth Negga, Passing Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Belfast CODA WINNER Don't Look Up House of Gucci King Richard Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture Black Widow Dune The Matrix Resurrections No Time to Die WINNER Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring

