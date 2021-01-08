Sagarika Ghatge! She wooed us in the 2007 sports drama, Chak De India as the flamboyant yet rooted Preeti Sabharwal. With her brilliant beauty perfectly in sync with her minuscule but potent role, Sagarika followed it up with endorsements and a couple of movies, also venturing into regional cinema. On the fashion front, Sagarika Ghatge's styleplay is innately impeccable. Blessed with a lithe frame and a certain air of royal grace and poise, she has crafted a fine fashion arsenal that is pronounced and enunciated by designer ensembles with breezy silhouettes that spell sheer grandeur. Ringing in a distinct regal vibe to her looks, Sagarika delights. She turns a year older. We have briefed up a fashion arsenal of some of her stunning ethnic style moments.

Let's take this peaked interest in Sagarika's style game further right here. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan Expecting Their First Baby?

A Monika and Nidhi ensemble was paired off with statement earrings, toed sandals, pink lips and pulled back hair.

Sagarika Ghatge Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A green Raw Mango ensemble was teamed up with sleek hair, subtle glam and statement earrings.

Sagarika Ghatge Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A black embellished Jade by Monica and Karishma ensemble was paired off with statement earrings, sleek hair and bold pink lips.

Sagarika Ghatge Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A striped shimmery Jade saree was accompanied by a black shawl, a choker and wavy hair with subtle makeup.

Sagarika Ghatge Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Rahul Mishra lehenga was paired off with a clutch, subtle glam and statement jewellery. Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge Look Badass In This New Poster of ALTBalaji’s BOSS – Baap of Special Services!

Sagarika Ghatge Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sagarika elevates all of her looks with a simplistic beauty and hair game. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).