Mumbai, April 16: Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge, have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple announced the joyous news on Wednesday, sharing a greyscale family portrait on social media. In the picture, Zaheer can be seen holding the newborn on his lap while Sagarika embraces him from behind. Zaheer Khan and Wife Sagarika Ghatge Blessed With Baby Boy, Couple Confirms Good News On Instagram.

"With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan," the couple wrote in a caption accompanying the photo on Instagram.

Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan Blessed with Baby Boy

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities. Actor Angad Bedi commented, "Waheguru," while veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh extended his wishes, saying, “Congratulations to you both. Waheguru Meher Kare.” Suresh Raina also extended his wishes to the couple congratulating them for the baby boy.

Aakash Chopra wrote, "Congratulations to both of you. Lots of love and blessings." Zaheer and Sagarika tied the knot in November 2017. The duo opted for a court marriage, which was followed by a grand reception for Bollywood biggies and Zaheer's team India colleagues on November 27 in Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace.

Zaheer, who was involved with the Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2018 to 2022, first as director of cricket and then head of global development, is currently serving as the mentor for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season. Zaheer Khan Rings Iconic 'Eden Gardens Bell' to Start Proceedings in KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match in Kolkata (Watch Video).

In all, he featured in 100 IPL games for the three teams across ten seasons, picking up 102 wickets at an economy of 7.58. He last played in the tournament in 2017, when he led Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), before retiring from all forms of cricket.

LSG's three-match winning streak ended last Saturday when they lost to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. They will be aiming to quickly bounce back against Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. LSG are currently sitting in fifth position on the IPL points table with four wins and three losses out of seven matches.

