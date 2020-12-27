Bollywood's most dashing star, Salman Khan rings in his birthday today! The Tiger Zinda Hai star has always been a man of style! His swag is unmatched and the way he presents himself is intimidating. Salman's aura cannot be matched and he doesn't need Armani suits to prove his worth! A simple Being Human t-shirt is enough to make your heads turn. On days when the actor isn't shooting for his professional commitments, he's busy making appearances that are stylish and worth-taking notes from. Salman Khan Birthday Special: Fitness Secret Behind Dabangg 3's Chulbul Pandey's Muscular Physique.

It's hard to describe Salman's style in words for you may think it's pretty basic but a lot goes behind making 'basic look so incredible'. While his charming personality does all the talking, his sharp dressing style is the other essential factor that makes him an eye-candy. His fashion extravaganza is often the brain of Ashley Rebello and together the duo is responsible for some of the most talked-about looks of his different characters. As the 'Bhaijaan' gets ready to celebrate his big day today, here's taking a look at some of his most powerful outings. Salman Khan To Play A Key Role In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathan?

Coming to work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Radhe, a Hindi remake of South Korean movie, Outlaws. He also has Antim with Aayush Sharma, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2, Tiger 3 and the Hindi remake of South Korean movie, Veteran. Seems like the years ahead are busy for 'Bhai' already.

