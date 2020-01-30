Samantha Akkineni Looks Mystical in her Traditional Six Yards for Jaanu Promotions - View Pics

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is weaving traditional magic with her six yards and her newest appearance is elegance personified. This ivory tissue silk sari from the house of Studio Bhang is worthy to find a place in your personal closet and an investment that you won't regret in future. Not everyone is able to nail a saree as well as the Jaanu actress and we are certainly digging her new look that looks so pure and refreshing. If subtle hues are your taste and summer is your favourite season then you might as well pick Samantha's new look that's effortlessly chic and glamorous. Jaanu Trailer: Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand's Romantic Drama Looks Heartwarming and a Perfect Pre-Valentine's Day Treat for Fans (Watch Video).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Studio Bhang

Samantha's tissue silk saree is a summer staple. Its light fabric and subtle hue make it perfect for the Indian weather. You can either pair it with a delicate gold chain or pick a chunky choker necklace instead. Try keeping your accessories extremely minimal for the outfit doesn't need any extra attention.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Though Samantha kept her makeup extremely light, you can ditch her coral lips and pick a bright red hue instead. While her eye makeup is perfect, try replacing her lip colour for an extra wow element. Samantha Akkineni Resembles a Queen Who Wears her Outfit like an Armour in her Newest Fashion Outing (View Pics).

Samantha's Jaanu promotions have started on a sartorially pleasing note and there's no denying that she'd continue slaying in the coming days. Here's looking forward to the rest of her appearances.