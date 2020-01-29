Jaanu Trailer: Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand's Romantic Drama Looks Heartwarming and a Perfect Pre-Valentine's Day Treat for Fans (Watch Video)

Jaanu Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Dil Raju)

The trailer of Jaanu starring Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand is here and it looks simply beautiful. Jaanu is a remake of 96, the romantic drama that was released in October 2018, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead. The freshly released trailer of Jaanu is a treat to watch given that it is a heartwarming story and Samantha and Sharwanand bring out their best in it. Directed by the original movie's director C Premkumar the film looks pretty close to the original and is expected to impress the audiences the same way the original did. 96 Telugu Remake: Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand Starrer to Release on Valentine’s Day 2020?

The film is divided in two timelines, first, we see a beautiful teenage romance blossoming between the characters of Ramachandra and Janaki Devi. The pure innocence of first love has been captured beautifully in this. Then we are introduced to them again in a reunion, where Ramachandra and Janaki meet, years later and still maintain similar feelings for each other.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

Dil Raju is producing the movie, and it is all set to release in February. Considering the success of the Tamil original, it will be interesting to see how this Telugu version fairs. The production design for this film looks much better than the original. Music has been composed by Govind Vasantha who was also on board for 96 and it seems it is going to be a hit from the trailer itself.

The romantic film is all set to drop in theatres right before Valentine's Day 2020. Jaanu is hitting cinemas on February 7.