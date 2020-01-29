Sanjana Sanghi Spins a Splendid Style Story in Checks and Bows!

Sanjana Sanghi in Eclat for Yuvaan Festival in Delhi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One would remember this demure girl as the sister of Heer (Nargis Fakhri) in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar (2011). All of 23, the quintessential outsider, Sanjana Sanghi is all set to make her debut as a leading lady in Dil Bechara. She already has 3 major box-office successes with Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns to her credit. A graduate from LSR College, Delhi, Sanjana is a common face of advertisements. Treading on the fashion grounds with a stunning style in tow, Sanjana doled a look featuring checks and bows. Filing a style in the much-loved winter fashion arsenal, Sanjana's vibe is infectious and chic.

Sanjana made an appearance at the Yuvaan, the Film and Literature Festival at Delhi Technological University. Her style was helmed by fashion stylist Bornalii Caldeira and Sanjana's glam was done by Ivara.

Sanjana Sanghi - Winter Style On Fleek

It was an ensemble from Eclat featuring a checkered skirt and a brown shirt with a bow. Brown boots, a half-updo, subtle makeup completed her look. Dil Bechara: Not Netflix, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's The Fault In Our Stars Remake Will Have a Theatrical Release on May 8, 2020.

Sanjana Sanghi - Style Cheat Sheet

Steal a page out of Sanjana's book of style and go chic with the classy prints of checks throw in a bow and channel a chic vibe!

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and is scheduled for a release on 8 May 2020.