Mrs actress Sanya Malhotra celebrates her birthday on February 25. She has emerged as a prominent figure in the Bollywood scene, not just for her acting prowess but also for her exceptional fashion sense. Her Instagram is a treasure trove of chic and inspiring looks that reflect her vibrant personality and sophisticated style. Whether she’s flaunting traditional ensembles or modern outfits, Sanya has an innate ability to turn heads with her distinct choices. ‘Mrs’: Video Clips of Sanya Malhotra’s ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ Hindi Remake Go Viral; Netizens Hail Movie as a ‘Necessary’ Take On Patriarchy.

One of the standout features of Sanya's fashion is her seamless blend of contemporary and ethnic wear. She often opts for elegant ethnic outfits with a twist, incorporating vibrant colours, intricate designs, and modern silhouettes that celebrate her roots while adding a fresh perspective. From beautifully tailored lehengas to stylish kurtas, her traditional looks resonate with both grandeur and grace. RajKummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's Film 'Toaster' Announced, Film Promises Comedy, Twists.

In addition to ethnic wear, Sanya is a pro at curating stylish casual looks. She effortlessly combines comfort and style, often seen in chic dresses, trendy co-ord sets, or classic denim paired with eye-catching tops. Accessories play a vital role in her outfits; Sanya often chooses minimalistic yet striking pieces that enhance her overall look without overpowering it. To elaborate more on this, let's check out some of her coolest looks.

Go Slay, Girl!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_)

Pretty in Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_)

Go Blue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_)

Hot Mess

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_)

Oh-So-Pretty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_)

Vision in White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_)

Golden Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_)

Her Instagram not only showcases her fashion evolution but also highlights her confidence and individuality. With each post, Sanya Malhotra continues to inspire her followers to celebrate their unique style and embrace fashion as a form of self-expression.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2025 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).