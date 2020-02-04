Sara Ali Khan, a Pop of Blue, Ruffles, Wavy Hair and Oodles of Sass for Love Aaj Kal Promotions

Sarea Ali Khan for Love Aaj Kal promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan, the bonafide star kid is always such a delight! While her millennial spunk keeps the buzz alive, she further goes on to raise the stakes with an experimental style game. Not the one to hanker behind trends, Sara Ali Khan believes in sprucing it up and living in the moment. She quite rightly goes on to prove that life is too short to wear boring clothes! All set to woo us for the third time around with her onscreen exuberance, this time as Zoe in the Imtiaz Ali directed Love Aaj Kal, Sara is on a promotional spree. She has teamed up with Lakshmi Lehr for her oh-so-fashionable tidings. She seems intent on leaving no stone unturned. If one day sees her play with subtle ethnic sensibilities, then another day sees her slay in dramatic ensembles. Sara channeled her inner experimental fashionista for the promotions of Love Aaj Kal into a turquoise blue style. The drama was upped by detailing of ruffles, matching pumps and a beauty game to boot.

Giving the rainbow hues a tap with two back to back styles, Sara turned to monotone, albeit with signature sass. Here is a closer look. Sara Ali Khan Turns Into a Candy Cane With a Super Hot Red and White Striped Dress and We are Totally Digging It!

Sara Ali Khan - A Pop Of Colour

An Alina Cernătescu turquoise blue cocktail dress featuring asymmetric ruffles and a tulle neck was complemented with a pair of strappy pumps and a serpentine bracelet. Wavy hair and turquoise blue eyelids completed her vibe. Sara Ali Khan, Why Be Just Fabulous When You Can Also Be a Unicorn and Wear Those Rainbow Colours!

Love Aaj Kal, a romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles is scheduled for release on 14 February 2020 on Valentine's Day. Sara will also be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the comic caper, Coolie No.1, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. A remake of the 1995 film of the same name, the film is scheduled for a release on 1 May 2020.