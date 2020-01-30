Sara Ali Khan Turns Into a Candy Cane With a Super Hot Red and White Striped Dress and We are Totally Digging It! (See Pics)

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her third film, Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The actress is currently busy promoting the film which releases on Valentine's Day and as always has been giving everyone some serious fashion goals with her amazing style. Sara is known to effortlessly move from traditional to western outfits and manages to rock both with immense elegance. After making us swoon over her in the floral sharara, Sara decided to go all glam for her recent look in a red and white striped dress. The actress took to Instagram to share a few pictures and we are totally in love with her choice. Confirmed! Atrangi Re to Star Sara Ali Khan with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar - Check Out First Look.

Sharing the amazing pictures where she's seen posing by a windowpane, Sara cleverly captioned it as, "Candy cane By the window-pane." Her outfit is indeed like the candy cane and we have to say she looks absolutely as sweet as candy in this one. The Simmba actress kept her look simple with pin-straight hair and no accessories for this one. The off-shoulder dress is definitely a stunner and we are loving its quirky vibe.

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Pictures Here:

On the work front, apart from Love Aaj Kal, Sara also has Coolie No 1 slated to release in May along with Varun Dhawan. Sara's yet another film has also been confirmed now as the announcement for Atrangi Re starring her along with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar has been made. The film will be hitting the screens on Valentine's Day 2021.