Sara Ali Khan, Why Be Just Fabulous When You Can Also Be a Unicorn and Wear Those Rainbow Colours!

Sara Ali Khan in unicorn colours for Love Aaj Kal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan, the millennial came, saw and conquered! Her brilliant screen presence was much appreciated right from her debut fil., Kedarnath. She quickly followed it up with Simmba. Off-screen she went on to woo the audience and critics alike with her wit, charm and a stunning persona. On the fashion front, Sara isn't the one to stick to subtle styles. She believes in amping up the vibes with experimentation and has had a quirky style game from the word go! Sara Ali Khan has been on a roll! The whirlwind promotions of Love Aaj Kal have Sara teaming up with stylist Lakshmi Lehr. Sara belted two back to back unicorn-inspired styles, a multi-hued one that just reaffirms our faith that you can be a unicorn and flaunt those rainbow colours to the hilt. While one style featured a dress by Aniket Satam's label Pink Porcupines, the other featured an H&M pantsuit. Needless to say, both styles were fabulous, spunky and upto Sara's versatile alley!

Rainbow colours or unicorn colours can play up any dull vibe. While monotones are charming subtle and powerful, why have just one colour when you can rain them all in? Here is a closer look at how Sara paved her way with two promotional styles for Love Aaj Kal. For the Love of White! Sara Ali Khan Goes all Chic and Sassy for Love Aaj Kal Promotions

Sara Ali Khan - Pink Porcupines

Sara wore a customised unicorn dreams rainbow dress by Aniket Satam. The strapless creation was teamed with a pair of multi-hued pumps, textured hair and subtle glam. Sara Ali Khan Turns Into a Candy Cane With a Super Hot Red and White Striped Dress and We are Totally Digging It!

Sara Ali Khan - H&M

A multi-hued satin co-ord set featuring a knotted shirt and pants was teamed with pink pumps, a half updo and minimal makeup.

Love Aaj Kal, a romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles is scheduled for release on 14 February 2020 on Valentine's Day. Sara will also be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the comic caper, Coolie No.1, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. A remake of the 1995 film of the same name, the film is scheduled for a release on 1 May 2020.