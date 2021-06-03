Sara Ali Khan is considered to be the epitome of beauty. She is a born star. She is just a few films old but she is already ruling millions of hearts with her incomparable beauty. The 25-year-old actor has more than 32 million followers on Instagram. Sara is an active social media user; she loves to keep her fans hooked by sharing stunning pictures of her on the photo-sharing app. She is the muse of every famous photographer and fashion designer.

She has also played muse for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's signature collection, Nooraniyat. The designer's official Instagram handle has recently shared a series of Sara’s pictures in a gorgeous peach-hued lehenga. The lehenga is perfect for any new-age bride. In the pictures, Sara can be seen wearing a heavily sequinned peach-hued lehenga and posing against the beautiful background of The Leela Palace in Jaipur. She is exuding elegance in the pictures and making an 'accessory-free sartorial' statement.

While sharing the stunning pictures of the Kedarnath actor, they captioned it as, “@saraalikhan95 demonstrating the power of our signature sparkle as she makes an accessory-free sartorial statement in our illustrious geometrical enameled #Nooraniyat ensemble.”

Take a Look at Sara Ali Khan's Latest Pictures in Manish Malhotra's Lehenga Here:

Earlier, the designer's handle had also shared some unseen images of Sara in the same attire with the caption, "The beautiful Sara Ali Khan dazzling in a metallic soiree, Swirling in our #Nooraniyat array, Blazing in the alchemy of colour, With dancing rays on warm shimmer. A castle upon the clear water, Gleaming like a soothing flower." Take a look:

They had also shared a stunning video of Sara Ali Khan wherein she can be seen flaunting Manish Malhotra's gorgeous sequinned lehenga. Take a look:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1. She will be next seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

