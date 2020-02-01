Sara Ali Khan Workout and Diet: Exercise Regime of The ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ Actress That Has Led to Her Transformation (Watch Videos)

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram / Sara Ali Khan)

Sara Ali Khan is indeed one of the most loved Bollywood actresses in recent times. She made her debut in the Indian film industry with the movie Kedarnath, which was released in the year 2018, and the same year she starred in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which turned out to be a huge blockbuster. Apart from her impressive acting and easy-breezy attitude with the paparazzi, Sara has grabbed attention for her amazing body transformation. Let's take a look at the 'Love Aaj Kal 2' actress's workout and diet which has helped her transform her body. Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's Anand L Rai Film Titled Atrangi Re?

Sara Ali Khan carries every look with utter grace. The Bollywood actress belongs to the Nawaab family, as she is the daughter of famous film stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Sara Ali Khan recently posted a throwback video on her Instagram account, where she completely looks unrecognisable before her weight-loss. How has she transformed herself? Let's take a look. Sara Ali Khan Shares Adorable Pictures With Mom Amrita Singh and Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as They Go Swimming in the Maldives (See Pics)

Workout of Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan initially started off with heavy cardio workout like cycling, running on the treadmill, to lose an excessive amount of fat. When she lost fat, her aim was to tone her body, for which she practised functional training and kickboxing. In order to maintain her body, the actor currently incorporates weight training, functional training, cardio, boxing and pilates in her exercise regime. She loves to perform exercises on pilates reformer machine, which helps her strengthen her core and lower body muscles (especially glutes and hamstrings). The Bollywood diva even trains her back and biceps on the pilates reformer machine.

Sara Ali Khan Training on Pilates Reformer Machine

Sara Ali Khan Boxing Session

Sara Ali Khan Throwback Video

Diet of Sara Ali Khan

As per TOI, Sara Ali Khan followed an 'eating the same meal everyday' diet, during her transformation phase. This helped her lose a great amount of weight. She even followed the Keto diet before that, which did not work for her. In the actress's tiffin, there is always homemade food which includes chapattis, dal, stir-fried veggies, egg whites and idli. The actress always ensures that she drinks a glass of lukewarm water as soon as she wakes up. This helps in detoxifying her body. Her pre-workout meal consists of a bowl of muesli, fruits and oats along with protein shakes. This provides her with the energy for an intense workout session. The actress has mentioned in some of her interviews that she has PCOD and that she tries every bit to keep healthy.

Sara Ali Khan's body transformation should indeed inspire many to stay fit and lead a healthy lifestyle. The actress will soon be seen in a romantic movie 'Love Aaj Kal 2' opposite Kartik Aaryan which is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020.