Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk is all set to come up with a new song, starring Sargun Mehta. Sargun and Ammy had worked together in the hit romantic film of 2018, "Qismat". On Saturday, Ammy took to Instagram and wrote: "Nava gana on the way with my Baani (New song is on the way)."

Along with it, he shared a photograph in which Sargun and he are smiling at each other. The actress is dressed in ethnic suit and wears bridal bangles. Ammy and Sargun's fans are naturally super excited. "Can't wait to see you together," a user commented.

"You guys look so good together. Eagerly waiting for the song," another one wrote. The two stars will also be seen in "Qismat 2", which will release on April 2, 2021.

