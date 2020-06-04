Sargun Mehta Has Lost Her Abs During Quarantine; Actress Blames Homecooked Pizza and Pasta For Getting Out of Shape (See Pic)

Sargun Mehta (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Sargun Mehta has lost her abs during quarantine, and she blames homecooked "pizza", "pasta" for it. "Iss quarantine ne mujhse mere abs cheen liye...Mujhe bola tha ghar ke khaane se mote nahi hote .. toh ghar pe banayi ice cream, aur cake aur pasta aur pizza .. Jiss jiss ne mujhe yeh kaha tha unki ab khair nahi," Sargun quipped. Choti Sarrdaarni Actress Simran Sachdeva NOT Getting Replaced In Colors Show (Deets Inside)

Along with it, she posted a few pictures in which she is seen flaunting her figure in workout outfit. Seeing the pictures, fans still praised her for maintaining a good physique during the lockdown. A user commented: "hahaha still you look stunning." Hina Khan Steps Out of Home in a Raincoat for Pilates Workout Despite Heavy Rain

Sargun Mehta Misses Her Fit Abs

Another one wrote: "Even without abs you look so gorgeous and fit." On the work front, Sargun recently featured in Badshah and Payal Dev's song "Toxic" along with her husband, actor Ravi Dubey. She has plenty of Punjabi films in her kitty too.