Keerthy Suresh is actively promoting her recent release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata these days and the girl is on a fashion spree while doing that. After wooing our hearts with her pre-draped saree by Falguni & Shane Peacock, Keerthy chose a modern avatar this time and it looked equally fabulous. Keerthy with her stylist, Archa Mehta is managing to put together some chic looks that are easy on your eyes and look super glamorous. The recent one was no different. Dhanush Praises Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan’s Performances In Saani Kaayidham, Calls It A ‘Brilliantly Made Revenge Drama’.

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her new pink bodycon dress. The outfit perfectly accentuated her tall and lean frame. The outfit, though plain, had ruching detailing on its waist and was further adorned with a thigh-high slit. Keerthy further accessorised her look by opting for black heels and some golden chunky jewellery to go with it. She completed her look further with red lips, light eye makeup, contoured cheeks, and hair tied in a messy bun. Vaashi Second Look: Tovino Thomas And Keerthy Suresh, Dressed Up In Traditional Outfits, Are All Smiles In The Latest Poster.

Keerthy Suresh for Sarkaru Vaari Paata Promotions

Keerthy Suresh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an actioner that features Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles while Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju play supporting roles. The movie received a positive response from the audiences and its day one collection further cemented its chances of having a successful run at the box office.

