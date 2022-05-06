Saani Kaayidham is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film has been labelled as a hard-hitting tale. Dhanush too has praised the Tamil film starring Keerthy Suresh and his brother, actor-director Selvaraghavan. He has called this Arun Matheswaran directorial as a ‘brilliantly made revenge drama’. Saani Kaayidham Movie Review: Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan’s Film Is A Hard-Hitting Revenge Drama, Say Critics.

Dhanush On Saani Kaayidham

Congrats to saani kaayidham team on a brutal brilliantly made revenge drama. Good job @selvaraghavan @KeerthyOfficial and all the other actors too..I’m very proud of you @ArunMatheswaran You are a visionary — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 6, 2022

