Sexy Mia Khalifa Turns Into a Contortionist with Robert Sandberg for This Fun TikTok Challenge During Quarantine (Watch Viral Video)

Mia Khalifa TokTok (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Quarantine due to coronavirus outbreak has made people do all kinds of things. Call it a blessing in disguise but we finally have time for little things in life that we missed out on. Mia Khalifa is using this time to get her hands on TikTok and is apparently making Robert Sandberg do "every TikTok challenge" with her. She posted a TikTok video of herself and her fiance and it is the cutest thing you will see today. Mia Khalifa who documented her "Quarantine Day 14" with this TikTok video of her being a contortionist trying to get in every position with Robert Sandberg. And it is not the positions you're thinking! The former XXX star is recreating a challenge where you get on your partner's back and then wriggle all the way over their body and finally stand right in front of them. Mia Khalifa Shares a Hot Pic of Herself in a Two-Piece Tube Bikini! Says #SaferAtHome Amid the Pandemic.

In her attempt to try of the TikTok challenge, the Pornhub queen and her chef fiance did a great job, but it was the most unfiltered version of the challenge ever. No editing, no jump-cuts, just the real attempt to get the challenge done. Mia Khalifa got candid with her caption and wrote, "Quarantine Day 14: @robertsandberg can be seen mentally plotting his escape as my isolation buddy after I make him do every TikTock challenge with me. #imlonely #butstayingthefuckhome." Mia Khalifa in XXX-Tra Hot Red Thong, Kissing Robert Sandberg in Bathtub Flooded With Rose Petals Is Everything You Want to See on the First Day of New Year 2020.

Watch video:

Mia Khalifa's fan totally loved the video. "The content we all need right now!!! Stay safe you two", one comment read. "I’m gonna be honest... that had me captivate", another comment read. Mia Khalifa giving us just the right content to killed our quarantine blues! In another post of her, she flaunted her newly-found ripped body wearing an orange coloured tube bikini and fans went gaga over it!