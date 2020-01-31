Shilpa Shetty Has a Passionate Affair With Pink, This Time It’s a Banarasi Six Yard!

Shilpa Shetty in Ekaya Banaras for a wedding in Mangalore (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is the official saree slayer and a bonafide glamazon of Bollywood! She never fails to astound us. A certified style chameleon who flits from ethereal ethnic sensibilities to chic contemporary styles, Shilpa's fashion tidings rely on Sanjana Batra and Mohit Rai. Along with the obvious fact that she defies age, Shilpa never shies away from going overtly experimental. Shilpa gave the saree vibe a tap, this time with an Ekaya Banaras saree featuring bird motifs. Cutting out an elegant picture, Shilpa added yet another brilliant saree moment in her repertoire.

When she isn’t being all fit and healthy, Shilpa Shetty indulges in all things fabulous. She has successfully channeled her love for the saree and dabbled in a plethora of cuts, silhouettes, prints and variations, albeit with contemporary sensibilities. Here is a closer look at her chic saree style. Pink, Shimmer, Glimmer, SLAY – Shilpa Shetty Kundra Is a Delight in Yousef Akbar Couture!

Shilpa Shetty - Saree Chic

It was a handwoven Banarasi silk saree worth Rs. 27,275 with bird motifs teamed with a pink blouse. Minimal jewelry by Anmol featuring a kada and earrings was complemented by subtle makeup of pink lips and a gajra adorned low back hairdo. Shilpa Shetty Channels a Brilliant Ochre Obsession in an Alina Anwar Pantsuit!

Shilpa Shetty - Style Cheat Sheet

The opulent Banarasi six-yard is an infallible head turner and your best bet to ring in a traditional yet contemporary vibe for the shaadi season.

On the professional front, Shilpa was seen playing Cupid on the web series, Hear Me Love Me on Amazon Prime. She also was seen as a celebrity judge on the children’s dance reality show, Super a Dancer Chapter 3 along with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. She will be seen in Nikamma, a romantic comedy action film directed by Sabbir Khan also featuring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in the lead roles. It is scheduled for a release in 2020.