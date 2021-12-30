It's not very often that you see Shraddha Kapoor updating her Instagram feed with fashion pictures. It's only when she's on a promotional spree that she keeps uploading on a daily basis. So when we see a sartorial upload from her social media account, it naturally piques our interest further. Especially when the Chhichhore girl has chosen a pretty, traditional six yards as her outfit of the day. Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share the new update and boy, are we falling for her all over again? Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor - Whose Checkered Outfit Gets Your Vote?

Shraddha's pretty look was styled by her favourite, Namrata Deepak. The powder pink saree was designed by Kresha Bajaj and Kapoor certainly nailed it to the hilt. The otherwise plain saree was adorned with a heavily embellished blouse and no jewellery but just a pair of delicate earrings. She further styled her outfit by opting for highlighted cheeks, smoky eyes, coral lips and straightened hair. We must say, she did look like a million bucks and we can't help but ogle at her new clicks. Shraddha Kapoor's Pink Saree is Lovely But The Nail Caps are the Major Highlight of Her Look (View Pics).

Shraddha Kapoor in Kresha Bajaj

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the pretty lady is missing from the silver screen, she's looking forward to her next with Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the movie will hit the big screens on Republic Day 2023. Besides this, she also has Stree 2, Chalbaaz in London and Naagin in her pipeline. We are waiting to see her first look (s) from all of these exciting releases.

