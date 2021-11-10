Shraddha Kapoor's Diwali isn't over yet. The actress is still busy relishing some festivities while also decking up in stunning attires. Shraddha's stylist, Namrata Deepak recently took to her Instagram account to share details of the actress' new look and we were floored. It was a rather simple outfit, delicately styled with intrinsic detailing. The nail caps, in particular, had our instant attention and we are already ogling at it. For those who are nail art fanatics should definitely check out this new thing in town. Shraddha Kapoor Pairs Her Green Dress With Yellow Pumps and The Combination Looks Divine (View Pics).

Shraddha picked a simple pink saree from the house of Raw Mango and styled it appropriately. With a contrasting black blouse to go with, she kept her styling simple and adorned it with chunky gold jewellery. Of course, the highlight of her look was the nail crowns from the house of Bhavya Ramesh. The designer nail caps in the gold polish will cost you Rs 13000 for a set of five. And what's better? You can keep using it for the rest of your life. The size is adjustable and is made from recycled silver. Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra or Shraddha Kapoor in Falguni & Shane Peacock - Whose Bridal Avatar Will You Like to Imitate?

Shraddha Kapoor in Raw Mango

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We are certainly digging these nail caps by Shraddha and are planning to buy them very soon. If tribal jewellery is your personal taste and you like the idea of funky jewellery, then these caps deserve a place in your wardrobe. So, don't hesitate and go grab 'em!

