Shraddha Kapoor Has a Smile, Sparkle, Repeat Vibe With Her Cutesy Denim Dress for Baaghi 3 Promotions!

Shraddha Kapoor in Pankaj and Nidhi for Baaghi 3 promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It would be safe to say that style-wise, Shraddha never has a dull day! As the new age Kapoor kid who is far from being a Plain Jane. She goes on to infuse life in any style that she adopts, spruced with her go-to fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri. Having gripped Shraddha’s vibe well, the duo has experimented in addition to revamping classic styles. This renders her as a certified style cynosure with a penchant to pull off the trickiest of hues, silhouettes and cuts that are pulled off seamlessly by her petite frame, classic cute looks sparking off those quintessentially girl-next-door vibes. Shraddha Kapoor will be essaying the role of an air hostess named Siya in Baaghi 3. The promotions of the film saw Shraddha channelling a cutesy girl-next-door vibe with an embellished mini denim dress. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Shraddha has been intent on bringing back cute and how!

With an interesting line-up of films in recent times, all along, Shraddha has maintained a steady style tempo of roping in a promotional style game that features all things modish with a beauty game to boot. Additionally, Shraddha looks terrifically at ease with the style choices she makes and instantly strikes a chord with mere mortals like us endearing her and how! Here is a closer look. Shraddha Kapoor Gives You a Splendid Party Vibe to Steal With a Little Red Dress!

Shraddha Kapoor - Denim Vibes

An embellished denim mini by designer duo, Pankaj and Nidhi in a wrapped style was teamed with white sneakers, large hoops from Misho Designs. Textured hair, courtesy Shraddha's go-to hairstylist Nikita Menon was complimented by a subtle makeup of pink lips, delicately lined and winged eyes, courtesy makeup artist Darshita Bhatt. Shraddha Kapoor Shines Like a Supernova Starshine and We Are Hooked!

Shraddha Kapoor - Style Cheat Sheet

Shraddha, on numerous occasions, has shown an affinity for fuss-free, chic and preppy style vibes seamlessly incorporating vogues and upping their looks with equally stunning beauty and hair game. A summery chic vibe, we love this look for its apparent easiness. Shraddha Kapoor Goes Ravishing and Risque, All in Latex!

Baaghi 3, the action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, is a spiritual sequel to Baaghi (2016) and Baaghi 2 (2018). Baaghi 3, an official remake of 2012 Tamil film, Vettai features Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Shraddha Kapoor and is scheduled for a release on 6 March 2020.