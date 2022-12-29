It's been a while since we had Shraddha Kapoor posing as the cover girl for any magazine. And now that she's on the cover of Elle India's new edition, it feels so damn good. Kapoor has been missing from the acting scenario since her last release, Chhichhore in 2019 and that also explains why she's not seen posing on any magazine cover. But now that she's back in the game with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, we are seeing her new photoshoots already. Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Others Proving Why Orange is the Colour of the Season.

Earlier today, Elle India's official Instagram page shared a couple of pictures from Shraddha's new photoshoot for them. Kapoor looks marvellous as a modern-day bride, dressed in a pretty pink ensemble by Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. Her face, however, seems highly contoured and we don't really approve of this image as the main cover. The next click, in fact, looks much more glamorous and captivating. Shraddha Kapoor v/s Sonakshi Sinha: Which Arpita Mehta Design Will You Like to Own?

Shraddha Kapoor for Elle India

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dressed in a peplum top with heavy embroidery and sharara by Anamika Khanna, Shraddha looks magnificent and ready to take over the fashion world. Now that's an attention-grabbing look and we hope the rest of the clicks from this photoshoot are shot similarly. We're willing to see and are looking forward to witnessing them.

Until then, let's keep admiring these new clicks, shall we?

