Fashion faceoff is quite common in Bollywood wherein we spot two celebrities wearing similar designs or outfits. While there's nothing wrong in picking an outfit that has been previously donned by another celebrity, we are always curious to understand who nailed it better between them. If Beyonce didn't hesitate in wearing an outfit that was previously flaunted by our very own, Deepika Padukone, then we see no reason why anyone else should hesitate! Speaking of fashion faceoff, the recent one is between Shraddha Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. Fashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma or Disha Patani? Who Wore The Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna Beaded Gown Better?

Shraddha earlier wore mustard coloured Arpita Mehta saree that had pretty white flowers printed on it. It was a simple saree with no elegant embroidery whatsoever. It had a dainty mirror work lace and a matching embellished blouse to go with. The Aashiqui 2 actress accessorised it with a batua and nothing but a delicate mangtika. Soft highlighted cheeks, shimmery eyelids and warm lips completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Sonam Kapoor - Who Looked More Stunning in her Black Corset Dress?

Coming to Sonakshi, the Dabangg girl ditched this ethnic silhouette and picked a stunning co-ord set in this design instead. With same mustard colour and white prints all over it, Sonakshi was able to win our hearts with her monochrome set. She accessorised her outfit with statement earrings and completed her look with curled eyelashes, kohled eyes and well-defined brows.

Sonakshi Sinha v/s Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we loved this new collection by Arpita Mehta, which silhouette will you like to own someday? Would you pick a saree or a co-ord set instead? Let us know your answers by tweeting them to us @latestly.

