With kaftans and PJs ruling the lockdown fashion roost, Shriya Pilgaonkar just enlisted her name to the growing wardrobe quintessential. Taking to the gram to share a picture captioned, Kaftans all day every day; Shriya Pilgaonkar flaunted a printed kaftan from the homegrown label, Sweet Slumber Store. Curling up on the couch with a book in hand, Shriya delighted with her simple stay-at-home, stay-chic vibe. Shriya, a Sociology graduate, a trained Kathak dancer and a professional swimming champion, is a millennial with quite a few virtues! Having debuted in the 2016 Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan, it was the web-series Mirzapur that catapulted this Marathi girl to fame. On the fashion front, Shriya keeps the wheel going with a delightful arsenal, having teamed up with fashion stylists who have grasped this millennial's vibe only too well to tick off varied chapters of style effortlessly.

While everyone is not a pyjama person, ankle-length or shorter kaftans in soft cotton are exactly the kind of thing you might have been looking for. With the celebrity fixation on the kaftan just cementing its fabulousness, it certainly looks like a must-try homebound style. Shriya Pilgaonkar Is Sublime but Sultry in This Facetime Photoshoot!

Shriya Pilgaonkar - Kaftan Chic

A Majorelle kaftan in white and blue colour by the homegrown label, Sweet Slumber Store worth Rs.1,850 was teamed with silver oxidised jhumkis, nude pink lips and open hair. When Shriya Pilgaonkar Had a Chilling in Denims and a Whole Lotta Pink Punk Kinda Vibe!

Shriya Pilgaonkar in Sweet Slumber Store (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Shriya was seen in Beecham House, a British historical drama television series set in 1795, co-created, directed and produced by Gurinder Chadha. She will be seen in Kaadan, an upcoming Tamil-language drama film directed by Prabhu Solomon featuring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles..The film was also simultaneously shot in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi and Telugu as Aranya each with slightly differing cast members.

