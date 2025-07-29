The highly anticipated thriller Mandala Murders debuted on Netflix on July 25, 2025. The series features Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla and Shriya Pilgaonkar in lead roles. Mandala Murders marks the collaboration of Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Netflix following the success of their 2023 series, The Railway Men. Created by Gopi Puthran, the series unravels the investigation behind a string of gruesome murders in the fictional North Indian town of Chandraspur, all connected to the cult of the Aayastis. ‘Mandala Murders’ Review: Vaani Kapoor’s Netflix Series Masterfully Weaves Gripping Mystery and Eerie Thrills (LatestLY Exclusive).

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar is receiving a lot of praise for her transformation as Rukmini in Mandala Murders. Reacting to all the love, Shriya's father, Sachin Pilgaonkar, took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for his daughter and express his pride in her.

Sachin Pilgaonkar All Hearts for Daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Performance in ‘Mandala Murders’

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday (July 27), Sachin Pilgaonkar shared a post featuring several slides praising his daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar's exceptional performance in Netflix's Mandala Murders. The first two slides were specifically special as they feature pictures of Sachin Pilgaonkar and his wife, Supriya Pilgaonkar, watching Mandala Murders. The remaining slides included excerpts from positive reviews for Mandala Murders, including LatestLY's.

Sharing the post, Sachin wrote, "Congratulations for all the love you are receiving @shriya.pilgaonkar . You elevate every role you take on and your ability to transform is so admirable . We are so proud of you for your mesmerising performance as Rukmini in Mandala Murders. Very different from your other roles and You proved that even with a few scenes an actor can make a strong impression. Bless you always my cubby!"

Sachin Pilgaonkar’s Heartfelt Note for Shriya Pilgaonkar After ‘Mandala Murders’ Success

Shriya, who has always looked up to her parents for acting inspiration and consistently worked on their feedback, responded to her father's heartfelt words of appreciation in the comment section and wrote, "My biggest cheerleader, I love you. Thank you for giving me that confidence to make decisions and guiding me to trust my instincts . Love you so much my rockstar." ‘They Give Me Genuine Feedback’: ‘Chhal Kapat – The Deception’ Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar on Getting Acting Guidance From Parents Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Mandala Murders is jointly directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat. The cast also includes Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Monica Chaudhary, Jameel Khan and Kiran Karmarkar among others.

